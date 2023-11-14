Galway to be included in Emergency Business Flooding Scheme

The government has announced financial supports for businesses affected by Storm Debi and Galway is included

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney is extending the Emergency Business Flooding Scheme to cover small businesses, sports clubs, and community and voluntary organisations that were damaged – with a total cap of 20 thousand euro.

Parts of Galway including Clarinbridge, Kinvara and the city suffered the worst of the flooding caused by yesterday’s stormy conditions.

The government’s Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has already been extended to the affected homeowners.

Applications forms for support will be available on redcross.ie later today – the closing date for applications is December 15th.