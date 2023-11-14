Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway to be included in Emergency Business Flooding Scheme

Share story:
Galway to be included in Emergency Business Flooding Scheme

The government has announced financial supports for businesses affected by Storm Debi and Galway is included

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney is extending the Emergency Business Flooding Scheme to cover small businesses, sports clubs, and community and voluntary organisations that were damaged – with a total cap of 20 thousand euro.

Parts of Galway including Clarinbridge, Kinvara and the city suffered the worst of the flooding caused by yesterday’s stormy conditions.

The government’s Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has already been extended to the affected homeowners.

Applications forms for support will be available on redcross.ie later today – the closing date for applications is December 15th.

Share story:

Public information meeting on impact of proposed 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe

A public information meeting on the impact of the proposed development of 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe is to take place tomorrow evening. Locals have r...

Galway Flying Club vying for national Aviation Industry Award

Galway Flying Club has been shortlisted in this year’s Aviation Industry Awards. The club, based at Galway Airport, is up for an award in the Genera...

Feature: OPW Minister visits Clarinbridge to witness destruction caused by Storm Debi

OPW Minister Patrick O Donovan was in Galway this morning to witness first hand some of the devastation caused by Storm Debi. He visited the worst hit are...

Two house burglaries in Moylough on same day

Gardai are investigating two house burglaries in the Moylough area which took place on the same day The first one took place at Brierfield North on Thursd...