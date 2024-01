Galway to be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm hits Ireland

Galway will be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm will hit Ireland

Storm Jocelyn will place Galway, Mayo and Donegal under a Status Orange wind alert from 6 tomorrow evening until midnight

This second highest alert brings the possibility of wave overtopping, difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines