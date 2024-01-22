Galway Bay FM

22 January 2024

Galway to be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm hits Ireland

Galway to be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm hits Ireland

Met Éireann says the west and north-west areas will once again bear the brunt of the latest storm, which is due to make landfall tomorrow evening.

Galway, Mayo and Donegal will be under a Status Orange wind warning from 6 tomorrow evening, while the rest of the country will be under a Status Yellow.

The news comes as Galway is still dealing with the aftermath of Storm Isha, in terms of tree and debris clearage, and electricity supply outages still affecting hundreds of homes across the city and county.

While most water supplies have now been restored, there will be low water pressure for the next 2 to 3 days in Kilbannon, Corofin, Claregalway, Corrandulla, Cregmore, Carnmore, Lackagh, Athenry, Oranmore and surrounding areas.

In addition, the Status Yellow wind alerts remain in place for Galway, Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 7 this evening.

Tomorrow, Storm Jocelyn will place Galway, Mayo and Donegal under a Status Orange wind alert from 6 in the evening until midnight.

This second highest alert brings the possibility of wave overtopping, difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines.

Gerry Murphy from Met Éireann says the west and north-west areas will bear the brunt once again:

However, Gerry Murphy says we won’t see a repeat of last night’s severe conditions:

