Galway third level research projects awarded significant funding at EPA awards

Five Galway third level research projects have been awarded significant funding by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The NUIG and GMIT projects have been granted 1.5 million euro in total from the 2019 EPA awards.

Three NUIG projects have received a total of 700 thousand euro to fund pesticide management, climate and atmosphere research.

Two GMIT teams have been granted a combined 350 thousand euro for research on Irish rivers and lakes.

Nine projects from the two Galway institutions have been awarded funding in total.

