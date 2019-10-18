Galway third level institutions to benefit from major national education fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

GMIT and NUIG are set to benefit from a national multi million euro fund of 14.25 million euro announced this morning by Education Minister, Joe McHugh.

11.8 million euro of the Government investment is going towards the development of technological universities.

While the remaining 2.45 million euro is for other collaborative projects in line with the objectives of Project Ireland 2040 and initial teacher education policy.

GMIT is set to receive a share of 2 million euro as part the Connacht Ulster Alliance which includes IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT.

While NUI Galway is to share an allocation of 1 million euro with St. Angela’s College Sligo.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…