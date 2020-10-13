Galway third level institutes secure substantial funding for research disrupted by pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway and GMIT are to benefit from a new round of funding to support research students whose work has been disrupted by the ongoing pandemic.

The grants have been announced by the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris and aim to support a range of projects at a critical moment for Ireland’s research system.

NUI Galway is set to received the bulk of the funding awarded to the county, with almost €6.2 million being allocated to the university.

Meanwhile, GMIT has been granted just under €400 thousand euro.

The funding, which has been announced by the Department of Higher Education, is designed to support third level contract researchers and student researchers whose work has been seriously interrupted by COVID-19.

In total, 20 third level institutions have been granted funding this week from an overall port worth €47 million.

The Department has confirmed that institutions will prioritise the researchers and students in greatest need, for example, those who are coming to the end of their projects before the end of 2020.