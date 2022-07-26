Galway third highest number of charities in Ireland

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway is the county with the third highest number of registered charities, at 661.

The data is included in a report by The Charities Regulator, which claims more than one in three nationally are not filing annual reports on time.

At the end of 2021, there were 661 Galway charities on the Register of Charities in Ireland.

The report found that more than one in three charities across Ireland are not filling annual reports on time, which is within 10 months of the charity’s financial year-end.

While the regulator recognised the hard work of charities in the face of Covid-19 related challenges, it has urged them to comply with their legal requirements in order to boost overall public confidence in the sector.

The Annual Report also shows that almost half of Irish charities have an annual income of less than €250,000, according to information supplied in annual returns for 2020.

While fifteen per cent of Irish charities have an annual income of more than €1 million.