Galway Theatre Company one of two Irish organisations shortlisted in the ‘Zero Project’

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway based theatre company, Blue Teapot, is one of two Irish organisations shortlisted by the ‘Zero Project’.

The theatre runs initiatives such as Touch Tours for patrons who are blind, visually impaired, on the autistic spectrum, non-verbal or have intellectual difficulties.

Zero Project is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to improve the lives and legal rights of all persons with disabilities.

The organisations shortlist comprises 156 organisations from 63 countries and six continents.