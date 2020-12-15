Galway teenagers recognised at Garda National Youth Awards

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway teenagers have been recognised at this year’s Garda National Youth Awards.

The Happy Head Crew Group – comprised of 12 young people from several North Galway schools – received a Community Safety Award.

They were honoured for their work in developing an app to help secondary school students deal with stress and anxiety.

Meanwhile, city teenager Jakub Kostanski won an individual award for his leadership qualities in volunteer and community groups.

Jakub has been involved with Youth Work Ireland from a young age, is a member of Westside Arts Festival and Westside Youth Project, and volunteers with the Order of Malta.

Nationally, over 180 young people have been praised for work they’ve done in their communities as part of this year’s Garda National Youth Awards.