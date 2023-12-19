Galway teenager who sexually abused his younger sister gets fully suspended period of detention

A Galway teenager who sexually abused his younger sister has been handed a fully suspended period of detention.

The 17-year-old, pleaded guilty to one count of anal rape and two counts of sexual assault between November 2019 and August 2020

The victim was aged nine at the time and is the younger sister of the boy who can’t be named for legal reasons,

The Central Criminal Court was told during an earlier sentence hearing that they both continue to live in the family home

Imposing sentence yesterday Mr Justice Tony Hunt handed the teenager a period of detention of three years in relation to the count of anal rape and one year of detention on each of the counts of sexual assault.

He suspended all periods of detention for two years on strict conditions including that the boy remain in education and complete his Leaving Certificate or an equivalent training programme

He told the teenager that he was doing this in light of a positive report received by the court.

The judge told the boy to keep up the good work and suggested he should be grateful to his sister, family and those around him

Mr Justice Hunt thanked counsel and all those involved for their sensitivity in dealing with this very unfortunate case