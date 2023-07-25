Galway teenager to be sentenced later for sexual abuse of his younger sister

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway teenager is to be sentenced later for the sexual abuse of his younger sister

A judge is to consider whether to impose a period of detention.

The 16-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to one count of anal rape on or around August 12, 2020, and two counts of sexual assault on dates between November 2019 and January 2020.

The victim was aged nine at the time and the court heard that they both continue to live in the family home.

The matter came to light when the girl told her mother in early September 2020.

The boy became distressed and was taken to hospital due to concerns for his mental health.

Their mother told hospital staff about her daughter’s disclosure, and gardai and Tusla were then notified.

A social worker was appointed, and the boy did not return to the family home until a safety plan was put in place several days later.

Sean Gillane told the court his client was aged between 12 and 13 at the time and had a low level of maturity and understanding of sexual matters.

The Defence counsel said this is a complex case. He noted this must be a living hell for the children’s mother.

Adjourning the case to October 2, Mr Justice Hunt said he would do his best to avoid a custodial situation as that is what the Act requires.