Galway tech startup nominated for national award

Precision Sports Technology has been named as a finalist in the KPMG Global Tech Innovator Ireland competition 2024.

The Galway-based company aims to reduce the risk of injury and maximize performance using real-time feedback and analysis of an athlete’s movement.

They will compete with seven other Irish companies for the top spot, with the winner to be announced in early September.

If Precision Sports Technology is crowned the Global Tech Innovator Ireland 2024, they will enter the global final in November.