28 September 2023

Galway tech hub launches new international Scale-Up programme

Galway  Bay fm newsroom – Galway based tech hub Platform 94 has launched its International Scale-Up Programme in partnership with Enterprise Ireland.

It aims to give local businesses in the West of Ireland the skills and tools needed to expand into an international market alongside OCO Global.

The programme for what was known as the Galway Technology Centre was launched by Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary.

Brian Muldoon, Platform 94’s Client Scaling Manager says a tailored market visit is key to the programme

 

 

