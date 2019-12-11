Galway tech companies secure significant Government funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway tech companies have secured over €36 million in grants from the Department for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Several companies, as well as both NUIG and GMIT have emerged as the big winners from the competitive Disruptive Technologies Fund.

€9.4 million has been awarded to the team from NUIG and Aerogen LTD for their work on a heart therapy system.

Poly Pico Technologies Ltd will receive €7 million in funding for their point-of-care iron stores project.

Meanwhile, stroke-treatment specialist Perfuze has secured a grant worth €4.4 million.

Other projects set to receive funding include Fonotation Ltd, GMIT and Rockfield Medical Devices, Tympany Medical LTD and mBryonics.

Galway West TD Hildegard Naughton says the funding will help drive Galway’s growing techology sectors – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…