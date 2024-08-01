Galway Bay FM

1 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway teacher’s research on remote learning published by Hibernia College

Share story:
Galway teacher’s research on remote learning published by Hibernia College

A Galway teacher has had her research on remote learning published by Hibernia College in Dublin.

Rosaline Keane Kelly is a teacher at Galway Educate Together Secondary School in the city.

Her research focuses on the effect of remote learning on students taking subjects like maths and science.

It’s now been published by Hibernia College which is Ireland’s leader in pioneering new education technology.

Rosaline has been speaking to FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan about the project:

Share story:

Galway becomes first Irish participant of global timber conservation programme

Galway has become the first Irish participants of the global timber conservation programme. This programme aims to conserve tropical forests and reduce ca...

An Bord Pleanala overturns permission for whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Carna

An Bord Pleanala has overturned permission for a new whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Carna. It follows appeals lodged by Friends of the Irish En...

Young people invited to Biodiversity workshops in Galway city

Biodiversity workshops geared toward young people are taking place in Galway city on the 22nd to 24th of August. The Galway City Biodiversity Officer, art...

County planners refuse extension of permission for office development in heart of Oranmore

County planners have refused an extension of planning permission for an office development in the heart of Oranmore. Permission was originally granted in ...