Galway teacher and former football captain raises concern over how predictive grading would affect teachers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former football captain for Galway and teacher at Coláiste Iognáid, Ray Silke has raised concern over how predictive grading would impact teachers.

The Leaving Cert exam is set to be replaced with predictive grades this year – with the Cabinet expected to make an official announcement this afternoon.

It had been hoped the state exams could be held two months later than usual, but effective social distancing was a major road block to the plan.

Economics and Business Teacher Ray Silke says it will be particularly difficult for teachers who know students outside of school.

