Galway TDs urged to make affordable housing a priority in government formation talks

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are calls for all Galway TDs who are involved in ongoing Government formation talks to make affordable housing a priority.

Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard is calling on local TDs to ensure the incoming government deliver affordable housing as a matter of urgency.

It comes as a meeting will take place with eight Independent deputies from the Regional group this afternoon.

Mayor Cubbard argues that it’s next to impossible for some people, particularly those with young families, to get a mortgage under the current conditions.

He suggests the only workable solution to the current housing crisis is the implementation of more affordable housing schemes.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…