Galway TDs slam HSE over lack of progress on new ambulance base in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Galway West TDs has slammed the HSE for the lack of progress on a proposal to install a new ambulance base in Connemara.

At a virtual meeting with local campaigners and elected representatives in April, the National Ambulance Service gave a commitment to publish a report on where the optimum location for an ambulance deployment base in Connemara would be.

In response to a parliamentary question submitted by Fianna Fáil Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív, asking when the report will be ready, the HSE said “an analysis of operational resources is currently planned.”

Deputy Ó Cuív says this response is extremely disappointing as it indicates that work has not even begun on the promised report.

It comes as locals have long-campaigned for an improved ambulance service in the region, citing unacceptable response times – which can reach up to one hour.

Deputy Ó Cuív spoke on the matter in Dáil Éireann recently with his fellow Galway West TDs Sinn Fein’s Mairead Farrell and Independent Catherine Connolly.

In response Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte said she understood why the Deputies were unhappy with the HSE’s response and said she would seek a further meeting to address the issue.