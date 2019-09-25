Galway TDs remain tight lipped on outcome of high level meeting to discuss Direct Provision centre in Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TDs are remaining tight-lipped this afternoon over a high-level meeting held last evening to discuss the potential establishment of a Direct Provision centre in Oughterard.

The meeting, held between all five Galway West TD’s and Minister for Immigration and Integration David Stanton, took place at Leinster House.

It follows a series of major demonstrations in recent weeks over the possible establishment of a centre at a former hotel near the village.

Residents have been holding a 24-hour protest outside the building over the past week – while a major protest is set to take place in Oughterard on Saturday.

None of those in attendance at last evening’s meeting – understood to have lasted about two hours – have so far issued a statement.

Meanwhile, The Ombudsman has now stated that concerns about direct provision centres opening in rural areas have not transpired.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall says he’s visited some of the areas where direct provision centres have opened – and that many of the concerns aren’t justified.