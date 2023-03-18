Galway TDs Hold High Level talks in South Africa, Miami and Mexico as part of St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Two Galway Ministers have attended events and meetings in South Africa, Miami and Mexico as part of the Government’s biggest ever St Patrick’s Day trade mission.

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte visited three areas in South Africa, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town where she launched the first Irish studies chair in South Africa.

She also met with members of the Irish business network in Cape Town.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Rabbitte found the experience so be worthwile on a variety of levels given the joint histories of the two countries.

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughten visited Florida and Mexico as part of their St Patrick’s Day celebrations and while there met with Miami Chamber, the South Florida Ireland Chamber of Commerce and she visited Miami Port.

Deputy Naughten also met Ireland’s Ambassador to Mexico in Monterrey, along with taking part in a bilateral meeting with the State Minister for Health.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Naughton explained that these meetings were a great opportunity for Ireland, Florida and Mexico to build relationships and do more business together.

Deputy Hildegarde Naughton organized a women’s breakfast that focused on the challenges of migration and development in Mexico, as well as the role of international organizations in supporting these communities.