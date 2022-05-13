Galway TDs clash over planned greenway between Athenry and Milltown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway TD’s have clashed over a planned greenway between Athenry and Milltown.

Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv is arguing against the creation of a greenway which would run along the disused rail line between both locations.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he’s stressed he’s fully in support of greenways in general but claims this specific action amounts to little more than vandalism.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says there is a clear pattern in Europe of re-opening existing rural railway links – and he’s confident this line will be needed in the future.

However, Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon said he “despairs” at the opinion expressed by Deputy O’ Cuiv.

He said the only vandalism would be to pointlessly leave the rail line as it is to rust and rot into nothing.