Galway TDs clash in Dail over mining licenses in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Deputy Eamon O Cuiv and Galway East Junior Minister Sean Canney have clashed in the Dáil over the issuing of mining licenses in Connemara.

The situation arose during a discussion on the status of pending prospecting licenses in the region, as Independent Deputy Canney is also Minister of State for Natural Resources.

Deputy O’Cuiv pointed to the fact that National Parks are exempt from prospecting or mining licenses – and asked why such a measure is also not in place for areas across Connemara designated as SAC’s.

Deputy O’Cuiv said he was ‘baffled’ that prospecting licenses can be issued in places like Maam or Cornamona, when physical mining would be incompatible with the sensitive ecology and preservation of the region.

Speaking in response, Minister Canney said the consultation process for prospecting licenses is very open and does not mean a mining license will be granted.

However, Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv was not impressed with the response.