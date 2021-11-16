Galway TD welcomes “positive” redress scheme for Mother and Baby Home survivors but warns issues remain

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The government has approved an €800m redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.

34 thousand former residents will be eligible with payments based on their length of stay.

Survivors will be entitled to redress of up to €65 thousand, while there will also be a separate work-related payment for mothers of up to €60 thousand.

An enhanced medical card will be made available to anyone who was a resident for more than six months.

The government’s also committed to creating a National Memorial and Records Centre.

The Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman says applications for the scheme won’t open until late next year.

Minister O’Gorman says he hopes to get the necessary legislation passed as soon as possible.

Galway Bay FM newsroom has been speaking to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly about this afternoon’s approval.

Deputy Connolly says it’s a positive news story and an important first step, but there are a number of issues.