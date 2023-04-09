Galway TD welcomes climbdown on rules for rural Airbnbs

Local TD Ciaran Cannon is welcoming a Government backtrack on rules for rural Airbnbs.

It’s after the EU raised discrimination concerns over new Irish laws aiming at clamping down on short term lets.

Rural Airbnbs in Rent Pressure Zones will not have to apply for planning permission in areas with a population less than 5 thousand.

Deputy Cannon says we have to strike a balance when bringing forward legislation to deal with Airbnb.

He argues the platform has proved vital to attracting tourism to rural areas that would otherwise have remained undiscovered.