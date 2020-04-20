Galway TD warns some childcare services face permanent closure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has warned that some childcare services are closing permanently due to fallout from the coronavirus.

The Fianna Fáil Deputy’s comments come as some childcare providers are disappointed by the measures introduced by the government to help pay for staff while facilities must remain closed.

Deputy Rabbitte says Early Childhood Care and Education funding has been ceased which has left some providers unable to pay bills such as rent and mortgage.

She says that some providers have decided to permanently shut their doors becuase they’re at a financial dead end.

Deputy Rabbitte told Galway Talks that these services are vital in bringing the economy back to where it was before.

