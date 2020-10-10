Galway TD warns of severe job losses for western arts and culture sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has warned of signifficant job losses in the West’s Arts and Culture Sector due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to Galway West TD Noel Grealish, losses in the sector will amount to a loss of at least 25 cent of normal jobs and revenue generated for the region.

The Independent deputy says that the pandemic could cause the local economy to miss out on €150 million and could see upwards of 2,000 jobs being lost by the end of the year.

It comes as the Irish Examiner reports that the performing arts sector is to receive “tens of millions” of euro in funding as part of Budget 2021.

It’s understood the support package aims to prop up the badly hit industry.

Speaking in Dail Eireann this week Deputy Noel Grealish said the sector needs support in a number of areas.