Galway TD warns meat plants have ‘lessons to learn’ over Covid-19 clusters

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has warned that lessons need to be learned by meat plants over the clusters of Covid-19 that emerged at factories during the pandemic.

Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell told a meeting of the Special Dáil Committee on Covid-19 Response that the Government were “well aware” of issues as far back as March.

She said she is baffled that outbreaks were allowed to happen when so many stakeholders – such as various unions, the HSA and Department of Agriculture – were aware of the potential dangers from such an early stage.

With the potential threat of a second wave, Deputy Farrell asked if factories are now taking complete measures to monitor and protect their workforces.

Speaking in response, Mr. Cormac Healy, Senior Director at Meat Industry Ireland, said there are a range of measures in place at factories.

He said these include temperature checks, but advised they are only one part of a full suite of measures needed to monitor for Covid-19.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….