Galway TD warns full brunt of rising costs may not be felt until Autumn

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD is warning that we may not see the full effect of rising costs until the Autumn.

Deputy Sean Canney was contributing to a debate in the Dáil on the rising cost of energy.

He outlined how in his own constituency of East Galway, workers have very little options in terms of public transport and have no choice but to rely on cars.

He said they’re then coming home after burning increasingly valuable fuel, to have to pay more and more for their electricity and heating.

And Deputy Canney warned we have not yet felt the worst effects.