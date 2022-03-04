Galway TD warns family farms will be ‘wiped out’ without immediate support

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD is warning that family farms will soon be wiped out unless the Government immediately takes steps to support the sector.

Deputy Sean Canney says new CSO figures lay bare the crippling rise in costs that farmers are facing.

He offered that these soaring input costs are wiping out any marginal increases in output prices – noting that farmers have no control over the end price for their product.

Deputy Canney said without urgent action, family farms will cease to exist, and we will only have large tracts of land being farmed by industrial operators.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said we now have a situation where many young people are actively running away from taking on family farms.