Galway TD warns clusters in meat plants may lead to second coronavirus wave

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD has warned that the rising number of Covid-19 clusters in meat plants could lead to a second wave of cases in the community.

It’s after the number of cases in them increased by 328 in the space of a week.

There are now 16 clusters and 828 cases in plants across the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will discuss the Covid-19 ‘crisis’ in meat plants on Friday.

Independent TD Denis Naughten says questions need to be answered.

To hear from Deputy Naughten, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR