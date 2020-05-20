Galway TD warns clusters in meat plants may lead to second coronavirus wave

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD has warned that the rising number of Covid-19 clusters in meat plants could lead to a second wave of cases in the community.

It’s after the number of cases in them increased by 328 in the space of a week.

There are now 16 clusters and 828 cases in plants across the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will discuss the Covid-19 ‘crisis’ in meat plants on Friday.

Independent TD Denis Naughten says questions need to be answered.

