Galway TD warns childcare providers losing faith in government after wage scheme delay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Anne Rabbite has warned that childcare providers are losing faith in the Department of Children after the delay of the Covid-19 Wage Support Childcare Scheme.

The scheme, which was announced last month, will pay for the wages of childcare staff as long as parental fees are not charged during the coronavirus pandemic, however, its start date has been pushed back.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte says this has caused confusion and frustration among childcare providers who had started paying staff out of their own pockets – with the belief they would be refunded by the government.

The Fianna Fail TD has warned that if this confusion continues, providers will be left with no choice but to let staff go and some creches may shut.

Deputy Rabbitte is calling on the Department of Children and Youth Affairs to give reassurance to early years providers.