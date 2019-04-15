Galway TD warns 1 in 10 families won’t be able to afford childcare should costs continue to rise

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is warning that one in ten young families might not be able to afford childcare in the future should costs continue to rise.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says increasing costs could see parents struggle to maintain full time employment if they cannot afford childcare while they work.

Reports show that Irish childcare costs are 28 per cent of the national net wage, over twice the European average of 12 per cent.

Deputy Rabbitte says the cost of insurance is crucifying child care providers.



