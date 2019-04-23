Galway TD wants review of medical card applications based in west

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A Galway T.D is calling for primary medical cert appeals to be facilitated in the west.

Fianna Fáil T.D Éamon Ó Cuív says the current process to appeal decisions made on primary medical cert applications means people have to travel to Dublin or Cork for a review in person.

Deputy Ó Cuív says most appeals offices run appeals on a local basis and primary medical cert applicants usually have a disability, making travelling even mroe difficult.

