Galway TD uses Dáil to raise issue of nurses leaving UHG due to unsafe conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has used the Dáil to raise the issue of nurses leaving UHG due to unsafe conditions.

Deputy Catherine Connolly said the ongoing situation at the city hospital is long beyond a crisis, given it’s been a chronic problem for countless years.

She highlighted the recent departure of four nurses who resigned their positions due to unsafe conditions at the city hospital.

She also expressed dismay that once again, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was not present for the debate around UHG in the Dáil chamber.

It comes as work is ongoing to provide a temporary Emergency Department, that will enable the construction of a full new Emergency Department.

Deputy Connolly said the current unacceptable and unsafe conditions at UHG unfavorably reminded her of a multi-layered Russian Doll