Galway TD uses Dáil to highlight “terrifying” experiences of cyclists on roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has used the Dáil to call for the establishment of a dedicated portal for submission of video evidence in cases where cyclists are subjected to dangerous road behavior.

The matter was raised by Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon, who acknowleged that good progress has been made on introducing legislation to protect cyclists.

However, he said too many cyclists are still experiencing “terrifying” encounters with vehicles on our roads.

Deputy Cannon said an online portal should be established to allow the submission of video evidence from cyclists or motorists that can be assessed by Gardai.

He pointed out that Ireland has the highest annual increase in cyclist fatalities across the EU over the past decade.

Addressing the chamber, Deputy Cannon said it's been done elsewhere, so there's no reason it cannot be done here