Galway TD urges Taoiseach to repeal controversial mass ban

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has urged the Taoiseach to immediately consider repealing a controversial ban on mass introduced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Sean Canney said last weeks approval of regulation allowing only virtual services is considered an enormous breach of trust.

It essentially outlaws public mass and other religious services and establishes penalties for breaches of the new regulation.

Deputy Canney said this is particularly difficult in light of the fact the Taoiseach met with religious leaders just days prior, and gave reassurances that he understood the importance of religion in peoples lives.

Deputy Canney claimed the whole situation was handled in a very “clandestine” way with no consultation, despite religious leaders adhereing to public health guidelines over the past year.

Addressing the Taoiseach, Deputy Canney asked him to consider repealing the regulation.

