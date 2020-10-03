Galway TD urges Taoiseach to change legislation over use of CCTV evidence in illegal dumping cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has urged the Taoiseach to bring forward new legislation to enable the use of CCTV footage in the prosecution of those found to be taking part in illegal dumping.

According to Galway county council, they were specifically ordered by the Data Protection Commissioner not to use the electronic data in cases.

The ruling has been widely criticised by local councillors and TDs.

Speaking in the Dail this week, Independent TD for Galway West, Noel Grealish says illegal dumping is becoming a serious hazard to the environment….

Responding to Deputy Grealish, Taoiseach Michéal Martin has agreed to progress legislation to countermand the Data Protection Commissioner’s order….

