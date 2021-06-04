Galway TD urges Tanáiste to tackle forestry license backlogs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that jobs and timber supply chains for construction are at risk due to severe backlogs in issuing forestry licenses.

Deputy Sean Canney said at present, there are thousands of licences awaiting approval pending an ecological assessment.

He noted that at the current rate of progress, it would take years to work through the backlog, even putting aside new applications.

He warned jobs are at risk, as are critical supply chains for construction.

Addressing Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Deputy Canney urged the Government to take action.

Speaking in response, the Tánaiste said that the current assessment process is as a result of European Court of Justice and Irish legal rulings.

However Leo Varadkar agreed that the issue need to be addressed – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour