Galway TD urges RSA to refund motorists affected by faulty equipment at NCT centres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten is urging the Road Safety Authority to fully refund motorists who have been affected by faulty equipment at NCT centres.

It’s after an issue with lifts across National Car Testing centres came to light last week – meaning the undercarriage of cars are not being tested.

As a result of the nationwide issue, motorists were told they will have to return for a second test when the problem is resolved.

Underbody vechicle tests at the Galway NCT centre in Doughiska are set to resume this week following the delivery and installation of new lifts.

This follows the installation of six new lifts at the end of last week including one at the Ballinasloe test centre.

Independent Denis Naughten says it’s not fair that some motorists have been forced to make two trips to have their cars tested.