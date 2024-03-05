Galway Bay FM

5 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway TD urges public to submit to public consultation on disability

A Galway East TD is urging people to submit to a public consultation on the United Nations Convention on disability rights

Deputy Sean Canney is a member of the Joint Committee on Disablity Matters which has launched the consultation.

People with a disabilty and disabled persons organisations in particular are encouraged to make a submission

Deputy Canney says the hearing will take place in both the Dail and Seanad for the first time:

