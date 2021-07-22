Galway TD urges public to shop local as economy recovers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging members of the public to shop locally as the economy recovers.

Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon is backing the ‘Look for Local’ campaign which aims to raise awareness of the benefits of spending in the community.

The ‘Look for Local’ campaign is supported by Enterprise Ireland, the Galway Local Enterprise Office, and both Galway County Council and City Council.

It comes as research carried out in November 2020 found that Irish consumers were 83% more likely to look local for products and services in 2021.

Meanwhile, every 10 euro spent locally on Galway products generates more than 40 euro of benefit to the local community in terms of employment.

Deputy Cannon says shopping local helps to create and sustain vibrant communities across Galway.