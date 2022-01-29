Galway TD urges public to claim back overpaid taxes

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the public to claim back overpaid taxes this January, with just days to go

Deputy Sean Canney says the average taxpayer could be entitled to hundreds of euro for the past two years for a variety of expenses, including health, dental, tuition fees and remote working.

He’s written to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe asking him to outline the level of overpaid taxes Revenue received in 2020 and 2021.

Deputy Canney argues the Department should also be making changes to ensure remote workers are properly recognised in the tax system in terms of additional costs incurred.

Galway East Deputy Canney says it’s important that everyone receives what they’re entitled to.