Galway TD urges people avoid misinformation online

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD is urging the public to avoid reading and sharing misinformation online regarding Covid-19.

Minister of State Ciaran Cannon said people should avoid the nonsense that is being spread on social media.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the National Expert Health group this afternoon Minister Cannon said a lot of what is being spread online is deliberately inaccurate and in some cases inflammatory.

He said it is vital that the public heed the advice of medical professionals, keep social distancing and remember to wash your hands regularly.