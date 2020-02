Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway East TD is urging local agencies to submit an expression of interest for funding under the Climate Action Fund.

The fund supports initiatives that contribute to the achievement of Ireland’s climate and energy targets in a cost effective manner.

Last year 77 million euro was awarded from the fund to seven major projects including the development of a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.

