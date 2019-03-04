Galway TD urges HSE to reconsider medical card bureaucracy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticising the HSE on the level of bureaucracy involved in medical card reviews.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív says many older people receive letters on a constant basis reviewing their eligibility for a medical card.

The Fianna Fail TD says elderly people find it difficult to deal with such bureaucracy and should be granted a card for life following a full means test.

AT 10, hear Deputy O’ Cuiv as he argues money is being wasted on constant reviews for people over 70 as their income is very unlikely to change…..

