Galway TD urges groups to apply for new greenway funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is urging Galway County Council to apply for a new greenway funding scheme.

The new application process has been opened this week following the announcement of a 4.5 million euro allocation from the Transport Minister Shane Ross.

The scheme is designed to help local authorities improve projects through the planning stage – so they will be in a strong position when major greenway funding is next made available.

Applications for the scheme must be submitted by the end of 2020 – ahead of the next funding round for greenway projects which begins in 2022.

Minister Cannon says it’s a great opportunity to bring local projects forward.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..