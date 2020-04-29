Galway TD urges government to provide rent support for domestic abuse victims

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell is urging the Minister for Social Protection to provide a rent supplement to domestic abuse victims during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sinn Féin TD says the current restrictions on movement due to the coronavirus pandemic have trapped victims of domestic violence in an unsafe environment with their abusers.

She says this supplement could enable those who are vulnerable to move out of a dangerous home.

Deputy Farrell’s call comes after Gardaí revealed that reports of domestic violence incidents have increased by 30 per cent since the lockdown began.