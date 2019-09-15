Galway TD urges government to introduce statutory home care support services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the government to speedily progress the introduction of a statutory scheme of home care support services.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív says the scheme – which was recommended by the Sláinte Implementation Strategy – would legally guarantee homecare packages to those who require them.

He says these packages would allow more people to be cared for at home when they get old or fall ill.

The Fianna Fail TD says the support currently given to home carers is inadequate – with funding for home care amounting to less than 3 per cent of the total health fund.

Deputy Ó Cuív says the government must ensure high quality home care is provided to those that need it.