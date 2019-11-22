Galway TD urges government to do more to support Galway Peat Sites

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Roscommon/Galway TD has called on the government to do more to encourage private sector investment in Galway’s peat sites, following a winding down of the industry nationwide.

Independent TD Denis Naughten says changes to the Finance Bill are needed to provide tax incentives for private companies to invest in peat production sites such as Derryfada and Clonfert in the county.

With the closing of two major peat based power plants in Longford and Offaly, The Independent TD says existing companies and new start up businesses need to be supported in order to create longterm sustainable jobs.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…