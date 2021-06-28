Galway TD urges Foreign Affairs Minister to use stronger language against Israel

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has suggested that Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney might offer stronger words against Israeli actions in Palestinian lands.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Catherine Connolly noted that Minister Coveney had used very forceful language in response to recent situations in Hungary and Belarus.

However, she claimed he has not quite used the same levels of language when it comes to what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank.

Deputy Connolly wanted to know what engagement Minister Coveney has had with the new coalition government that has taken power in Israel.

Minister Coveney confirmed he has written to the new Government and looked forward to engaging with them in due course on a range of issues.

He also said Ireland has set out it’s clear position on the illegality of certain Israeli actions at the UN Security Council.

Here’s the debate that followed in the Dáil.